Lohri 2021: Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13 with much enthusiasm and joy. This joyful festival is majorly celebrated in North Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. It is an important festival for Hindus and Sikhs and it is a celebration of the onset of the harvest festival. Families and friends get together on this day and ring in the festival around a bonfire with gazak, til, popcorn and revdi. It marks the end of the winter season and people warmly welcome the season of spring. While Lohri is usually a grand celebration for the Punjabi’s but it gets even grander if you are a new bride. Also Read - Happy Lohri 2021: Best Whatsapp, Wishes, Quotes and Messages That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones

Importance of this festival for the newlywed Also Read - Earth Rotation Day 2021: Why Do We Celebrate This Day On January 8, History and Interesting Facts

If you have recently tied the knot, then the festival of Lohri holds great importance. On this day, the new brides are supposed to wear colorful bangles, new clothes and look their best at this festival. Not just the brides, even the new grooms are also expected to match with the bride by donning a new outfit, a colorful turban. Also Read - Christmas 2020 Gifting Ideas: Send Love to Your Dear Ones With These Amazing And Easy Gifting Techniques

On this day, the bride receives a lot of gifts including clothes, jewellery, sweets, makeup, etc. The celebrations are at a much larger scale and are just like any other post-wedding function with friends, family, and relatives under one roof. Dinner is prepared for the guests present at this large-scale event. On this day, brides are expected to take blessings from their in-laws, elders, and the guests present at the event.

The family then perform Bhangra around a bonfire, this is particularly a happy occasion for the newlywed. The dancing and celebrations continue until midnight.

Wish you a happy Lohri!