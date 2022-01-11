Lohri is a festival of harvest. Lohri is celebrated on 13 January every year. The festival holds immense importance in northern parts of India. Lohri is also known as Lal Loi and is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. Lohri is celebrated with much great pomp among people of the Sikh religion. Lohri marks the beginning of the financial nee year and the end of the winter season. For Lohri, people start preparing for the Rabi crop harvest.Also Read - Lohri 2021: History, Significance of The Day And How to Celebrate it

Lohri 2022: Date, History And Significance

Lohri is celebrated on 13 January. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana observe the day with great fervour. They celebrate Lohri or Maghi to worship God for the good upcoming harvest season. As per age-old beliefs, Lohri was named after Saint Kabir's wife named 'Loi'. However, some say that Lohri was Holika's sister who survived the fire with Bhakt Prahlad. That's why we ignite a bonfire in the evening of Lohri.

Lohri 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Lohri is celebrated on 13 January every year. Lohri Puja is on 13 January at 7.34 pm. According to Hindu Jantri, argha will start after 7.34 pm on 14 January.