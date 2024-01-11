Home

Lohri 2024: What Makes Revdi a Festive Staple? 5 Benefits to Know

Lohri is a harvest festival that is majorly celebrated in Punjab. Revdi is one of the staple dishes of this festival and here is why its should never be a miss!

Lohri 2024: Lohri is a festival of harvest, a festival where people show gratitude for the harvest they have had and many plentiful to come. a popular festival celebrated primarily in the Indian state of Punjab and other parts of North India. It is typically observed on the 13th of January every year and holds cultural and agricultural significance. Lohri marks the end of winter and the arrival of longer days as the sun begins its northward journey.

It is a time for farmers and communities to come together, express gratitude for the bountiful harvest, and seek blessings for future agricultural prosperity. The festival is a way of welcoming the increasing daylight hours and bidding farewell to the cold winter season. Festival is incomplete without special delicacies. Traditional food is a major marker of all Indian festivals.

Revdi, mungfali, and popcorn are some of the traditional dishes that are relished on this festival. Revdi is made of sesame seeds and gur (jagger) mostly. But why is revdi so important?

Why is Revdi Eaten on Lohri?

Revdi is considered auspicious and is often associated with good luck and prosperity. The round shape of revdi symbolizes completeness and fullness. It is believed that consuming revdi during Lohri brings good fortune, wealth, and happiness to the household.

Revdi has a long-standing tradition in Indian culture, particularly in the regions of Punjab and North India. It is made by heating jaggery and mixing it with roasted sesame seeds. The resulting mixture is then shaped into small, round discs or squares. Revdi is not only enjoyed for its taste but also appreciated for its cultural heritage and the nostalgia it evokes.

By making revdi, people honor the abundance of the harvest and celebrate the agricultural prosperity of the season.

Benefits of Eating Revdi

Til (sesame seeds) and gur (jaggery) are commonly used ingredients in various cuisines, including Indian cuisine. They offer several health benefits due to their nutritional properties. Here are some benefits of til and gur:

Til (Sesame Seeds):

Nutrient-Rich: Sesame seeds are a rich source of essential nutrients, including protein, healthy fats (such as omega-6 fatty acids), fibre, vitamins (such as vitamin B6, thiamine, and niacin), and minerals (such as calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium).

Sesame seeds are rich in antioxidants, such as sesamin and sesamol. These compounds have been studied for their potential to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

The fibre content in sesame seeds can support digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Additionally, sesame seeds contain compounds that may have protective effects on the digestive system.

Gur (Jaggery):

Natural Sweetener: Gur is a natural sweetener made from the concentrated sap of sugarcane or palm trees. It is often considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar because it retains some nutrients present in the original plant source.

Jaggery is a good source of minerals like iron, calcium, and phosphorus. Iron is important for maintaining healthy blood and preventing iron-deficiency anemia.

Gur is known for its digestive properties. It can stimulate the digestive enzymes, improve gut health, and relieve constipation. Consuming a small piece of jaggery after a meal is a common practice in many Indian households.

Jaggery contains antioxidants that can help strengthen the immune system and protect against various diseases. It also has some antimicrobial properties.

It’s worth noting that while til and gur offer health benefits, they should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Additionally, individual dietary needs and restrictions should be taken into account.

