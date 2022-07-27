Mumbai: Lollapalooza, the iconic rock-music festival is all set to make its debut in India in January next year. The two-day musical extravaganza will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29. Book My Show (BMS) will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents. India will be the eighth country in the world to host the phenomenal festival.Also Read - Barack Obama's daughter Malia filmed smoking weed and twerking at a music festival. You got a problem?

“With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic,” Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, Book My Show, said in a statement.

“For 31 years, Lollapalooza has travelled the world, with seven locations across three continents that annually host the event. Everyone feels at home at Lollapalooza, a festival that celebrates the culture of music, with inclusivity and unique experiences at the centre of it,” the release said.

What Is Lollapalooza Music Festival?

The annual music festival Lollapalooza was launched in 1991 in Chicago, USA as a touring festival is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music and culture. It was originally created as a farewell tour by Perry Farrell from the group Jane’s Addiction. It has grown to include annual editions across various countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival. This music festival carries the legacy of having changed the course of alternative-rock music on the global stage. From introducing genre-defining acts and artists to the world, making them household names, Lollapalooza is a melting pot of myriad genres comprising pop, rock, metal, punk rock and hip-hop as well as indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and techno.

Indian Edition of the Festival

Lollapalooza India aims to bring together music aficionados across genres, entertainment enthusiasts, global and Indian audiences that are seeking marquee, unique experiences at par with international standards.

Perry Farrell, Founder, Lollapalooza, said they are excited about the India edition of Lollapalooza.

“The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East. Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited,” Farrell added.

Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents, said they are looking forward to introducing Indian and Asian fans to this music festival.

“Lollapalooza has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically. We are excited to introduce Indian and Asian fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decades,” Walker said.

Where To Book The Tickets

The inaugural Lollapalooza India will be open to over 60,000 fans each day featuring four stages with over 20 hours of unforgettable live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally.

Registrations for the India edition will be live on http://lollaindia.com starting today until July 31 for fans to register themselves for this musical extravaganza. Limited early bird tickets for pre-registered users go live on August 1, which starts from Rs 7,000.

The star-studded artist line-up for the first-ever India edition of the festival will be announced later this year.