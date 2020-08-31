In these uncertain and stressful times, people are looking for tools to deal with overwhelming emotions, anxiety and fear. To help people tide over these times, and help them find answers, The Art of Living is organizing a free 21 Day online Meditation Challenge, where participants will be introduced to a unique guided meditation by global spiritual master, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar every evening at 7.30 PM. The meditation sessions will be short, sublime, powerful and relieve stress instantly, making one feel calmer and more settled. Also Read - Rabindranath Tagore's 79th Death Anniversary: 8 Interesting Facts About India’s First Nobel Laureate

Across race, gender, financial status, the pandemic has affected people's mental health. A recent survey showed that 65% Indians have suffered and experienced moderate to severe stress post lockdown. People reported experiencing feelings of anxiety, anger, frustration, irritability, and loneliness, particularly among students and working professionals.

Why take up the 21 day Meditation Challenge?

It is said that any good habit takes atleast 21 days to form. Similarly, the meditation challenge which begins on 1 September, will hone the nervous system to fully benefit from the depth and clarity brought about by meditation practice, while leaving one feeling totally relaxed, light and at ease after each session.

With more than 3,000 published scientific studies, the benefits of meditation today are common knowledge. Benefits of regular meditation practice include clear thinking, increased energy, stress-relief, better physical health, stronger immune system, improved relationships and greater peace of mind. In 2017 at the World Psychiatry Association’s Annual Conference, a study on the effects of meditation, on cardiovascular health, nervous system and clinical depression received the award for best research.

_Level of expertise?_

Whether one is a beginner or a seasoned meditation practioner, this challenge is for everyone to benefit from. Between March and May this year, Gurudev led meditations twice a day since 22nd March with over 100 million views where participants reported feeling well-rested, clear in their head and emotionally balanced.

_Where can you log in?_

The challenge will be hosted on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar official YouTube channel.

YouTube.com/srisri at 7:30 pm