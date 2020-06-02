Our planet Earth witnesses different kinds of lunar eclipses when it’s in a particular alignment with the Sun and the Moon. We have already seen the first lunar eclipse of the year in January, and there are another three more that are set to happen. For those who have missed the previous, they can enjoy another eclipse on June 5, which is going to be a penumbral eclipse. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: Know India Timings, Duration, Precautions for Chandra Grahan

As we all know, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, when the latter comes in between the former and the Sun. The formation gives us either a total lunar eclipse, a partial lunar eclipse, or a penumbral lunar eclipse.

How a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Occurs:

Where a penumbral lunar eclipse is concerned, it occurs when the Sun, the Earth and the Moon fall into an imperfect alignment. The Earth has two distinctive shadows, the umbra and the penumbra. When the Earth partially blocks the Sun’s rays from reaching the Moon, it casts a shadow, also known as the penumbra, and it causes a subtle dimming of the lunar surface. The movement of the Moon through the faint shadow of the Earth, allows us to witness a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Where to Watch The Lunar Eclipse:

The June 2020 penumbral lunar eclipse can be witnessed from Africa, Australia, Asia and Europe where people might get the chance to see the Strawberry Moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse. If weather conditions are good, sky gazers will get to view the entire eclipse clearly.

Timings For Penumbral Lunar Eclipse:

According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse will begin on June 5 at 11:15 pm, as per the Indian Standard Timing (IST), and will reach maximum eclipse on June 6 at 12:54 am. The penumbral lunar eclipse will end on June 6 at 2:34 am.

While people gear up for the upcoming lunar eclipse on June 5, they can also look forward to two more that will happen this year. With both of them set to be penumbral lunar eclipses, one will be witnessed in July and the last one in November.