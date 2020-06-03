We live in a world that abounds in myths and superstitions where a bizarre reasoning is given for every sort of event. As the world gears up to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse that is set to happen on June 5, we take a look at the various beliefs which surface when a lunar eclipse occurs. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020: All You Need to Know About Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Set to Happen on June 5

An eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon or when the latter comes in between the former the Sun. Where a lunar eclipse is concerned, it happens when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, and the latter either completely or partially blocks direct sunlight from reaching the former. In ancient times, when the natural phenomenon occurred, people were not able to understand it and came up with different beliefs.

1. Banging of Pots And Pans:

Around the world people used to believe that during a solar or lunar eclipse, the Sun or the Moon was being consumed by mythical animals or demons. To chase away the supposed animal or demon, people would bang pots and pans or even beat drums to make a lot of noise and scare them away.

2. No Eating or Drinking:

It was believed that during a lunar eclipse, strong ultraviolet rays are emitted and that food cooked with water, which attracts emissions, becomes poisonous. So people usually do not eat cooked food during an eclipse as it would be harmful for health. Some to this day continue that belief and do not even drink water during that time.

3. Healing or Bleeding:

Most people believe that during a lunar eclipse a simple cut will not heal properly and a scar will be left forever. The belief is that bleeding persists for a long time during an eclipse and the wound keeps festering for a long time.

4. Washing Away Your Sins:

Though there are many bad things associated with a lunar eclipse, it is however seen as a good time to wash away your sins. The belief that it is a dark time seems to make it the best time to take a bath and wash away any negativity that you might have.

5. How it Affects Pregnant Women:

The belief that the harmful rays during a lunar eclipse can harm a baby, still persists and pregnant women are told not to venture out of the house so nothing bad happens to the foetus. Along with that, women are advised not to touch any sharp objects as it might lead to the baby being born with a cleft lip.

Whatever be the reason and the superstition, people in Africa, Australia, Asia and Europe will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5, 2020. It will start at 11:15 pm, as per the Indian Standard Timing (IST), and end on June 6 at 2:34 am.