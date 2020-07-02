We have been witnessing a number of eclipses in 2020, both solar and lunar, and now another is set to happen on July 5. The upcoming one will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which is what all the lunar eclipses of this year are. The first penumbral eclipse was witnessed on January 10 and the second took place on June 5, and both were visible from Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2020: How This Celestial Phenomenon Impacts Pregnant Women?

As we all know, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, and based on their alignment we either get a total lunar eclipse, a partial lunar eclipse, or a penumbral lunar eclipse. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020: Ancient Myths And Beliefs That Revolve Round a Lunar Eclipse

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Earth and the Moon fall into an imperfect alignment. The Earth blocks the rays of the Sun partially from reaching the Moon and casts a shadow which causes a subtle dimming of the lunar surface. The Moon moving through the faint shadow of the Earth cause a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Countries That Will Witness July 5 Lunar Eclipse:

Unfortanately, the July 5, 2020 penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible from India due to the moon being below the horizon. But the areas that will witness it are the Americas, South and West Europe, the western region of Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. The eclipse will start at 08:37:23 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and conclude at 11:22:21 pm.

Why Thunder Moon Eclipse:

The reason it is called a Thunder Moon Eclipse is because of the thunderstorms that occur during July’s full moon. A full moon during July is usually referred to as Thunder Moon. Another name that has been given to it is Buck Moon, because male deer lose their antlers during this month.