There is a huge buzz going around about the upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse set to take place on June 5, 2020. The last one was in January this year itself when people were free to move about without fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, for the latest event, many might not wish to head up to their terraces if they share it with their neighbours, keeping in mind the social distancing they have to do. But they need not fret, as they can also watch a live webcast of the eclipse at their own homes.

As eclipses go, they occur when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon or when the latter comes in between the former the Sun. With the penumbral lunar eclipse, it is brought about when the Sun, the Earth and the Moon fall into an imperfect alignment. The Earth partially blocks the Sun's rays from reaching the Moon, which leads to it casting a shadow also known as the penumbra. As the Moon passes through the shadow, there is a slight dimming of the lunar surface, which allows us to witness a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Regarding where it can be viewed from, it can be witnessed from Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe, with people most probably getting to see the Strawberry Moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse. The eclipse is slated to begin on June 5 at 11:15 pm, as per the Indian Standard Timing (IST), and conclude on June 6 at 2:34 am.

If there is clear weather, hopefully no rain or clouds, people will be able to view the eclipse from start to finish clearly. Should there be a problem with heading outside or maybe you live in area where you cannot view the eclipse from, chill and watch it indoors. Check online for popular YouTube sites that host such events live or head to The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 where you will be able to watch a live webcast of the eclipse hosted by astronomer Gianluca Masi.

And if by any chance you miss out on the lunar eclipse on June 5, you can still look forward to two more that will happen this year. One is set to take place in July and the other in November, and both are going to be penumbral lunar eclipses.