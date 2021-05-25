Lunar Eclipse 2021: The first total lunar eclipse of the year will take place on May 26 and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, only a few places in the country will be able to witness the partial lunar eclipse. The total lunar eclipse is also known as a blood moon as the moon appears in reddish-orange colour. This will be the first total Lunar Eclipse since January 21, 2019, and it will be a supermoon. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2021: Super Flower Blood Moon on May 26. Check Timings, Visibility in India

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date:

Sky gazers are in for a treat as they will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse on May 26. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2021 India Date and Time: All About First Chandra Grahan of The Year

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a Full Moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2017 in India Time & Puja Vidhi: Chandra Grahan Mantras, Sutak Rules & Timings

What is a Total Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

Will it be visible in India?

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible for a short span from the north-eastern region (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the IMD said.

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

According to NASA, a series of celestial events have been happening since May 17 which will culminate in the total lunar eclipse.

Timings for Lunar Eclipse in India

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 15h 15m IST (Indian standard time). The total phase will begin at 16h39m IST. The total phase will end at 16 h 58m IST. The partial phase will end at 18h 23m IST.

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse.

(Inputs from IANS)