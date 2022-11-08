Lunar Eclipse 2022 Highlights: Chandra Grahan Sutak Kaal Ends And NASA Visuals

Lunar Eclipse Highlights, NASA Visuals: The world witnessed the last lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday, November 8. Here's all about when the event happened in India, the Sutak timings, and zodiac signs that are expected to be impacted. Check the highlights here.

Lunar Eclipse NASA Visuals, Chandra Grahan 2022 India Highlights: The world is going to witness the last total eclipse of the year 2022 on November 8, Tuesday. The Chandra Grahan, as it is called in the Hindi language, is taking place as the moon enters Umbra, the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse.

So does a Chandra Grahan or a lunar eclipse usually look like? Well, the moon, as you must have seen in many documentaries and feature films, turns a shade of red which is also known as the Blood Moon phenomenon. Interestingly, this total eclipse will be seen from most parts of India at the time of the moonrise towards the evening.

While Delhi will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse, people in Kolkata can see the total lunar eclipse. The Mumbaikars will also see a partial lunar eclipse and so will the Bengaluru folks. The residents of NCR, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Srinagar will also see a partial lunar eclipse.

The entire lunar eclipse will be streamed live by the US space agency NASA. Residents of Asia, Australia, North America, sections of northern and eastern Europe, and the majority of South America can see this eclipse – WATCH Chandra Grahan 2022 online:

