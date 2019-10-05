Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri and the fourth day of Durga Puja. This year, Maha Navami will be observed from October 6 (Sunday) and will be concluded on October 7 (Monday). The auspicious day falls in the month of Ashvin, which falls in Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

Significance:

Maha Navami is believed to be the day when Durga defeated the evil Mahishasura. The Navami rituals begin with a mahasnan and a shodashopachar puja. This puja can be merged with the Ashtami puja day if the starting time of Navami tithi falls before the sanyakal of Ashtami tithi.

Importance:

The main forms of Shakti or Goddess Durga that are worshipped on the occasion of Maha Navami are Saraswati (the Goddess of wisdom, arts and literature), Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Parvati (the divine mother). Maha Navami celebrations in India vary from state to state, but the underlying reason for celebration remains the victory of good over evil.

Maha Navami 2019 / Durga Navami 2019: Date, Time, Muhurat And Tithi For Puja

Navami Tithi starts: October 6 (Sunday) at 10:54 am

Auspicious time for puja: October 6 – 11:46 am to 12:33 pm, 14:07 pm to 14:54 pm, 17:50 pm to 18:14 pm, 23:45 pm to 00:34 am

October 7: 04:39 am to 05:28 am

Navami Tithi Ends: October 7(Monday) at 12:38 pm

The ninth day of Navaratri is also celebrated as Ayudha Puja in states like Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka among others and various instruments are worshipped on this day. Durga Navami is often considered as a resting day and people in various states prepare for the grand celebrations of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Durga Navami is also the day or Ayudha Puja, Saraswati Puja and Kanya Puja in different Indian states.