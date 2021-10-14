Maha Navami 2021: Maha Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri. This year, it is being celebrated on October 14. The auspicious day falls in the month of Ashvin, which falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Sourav Ganguly Spotted at Neighbourhood Pandal on Maha Ashtami, Says No Biriyani This Year
Maha Navami is believed to be the day when Durga defeated the evil Mahishasura. The Navami rituals begin with a mahasnan and a shodashopachar puja. This puja can be merged with the Ashtami puja day if the starting time of Navami tithi falls before the sanyakal of Ashtami tithi.
We have collated best wishes, greetings that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Maha Navami 2021.
- Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami
- May Goddess Durga bless you Like she blessed Lord Ram to fight Ravana. Hope you triumph over all evils in life.
- On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, my greetings to you and your family. Wish you happiness and betterment at all levels.
- May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Happy Ram Navami.
- Wishing you the most inspiring opportunities and great success in life. Blessed Maha Navami to you.
- Shubh Maha Navami. Here’s extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes.
- Maa Durga is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami.
- May Goddess Durga be always there to give you power and strength in life. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you and your family.
- May all your sorrows come to an end. May all your dreams become a reality. Happy Maha Navami to you.