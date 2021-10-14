Maha Navami 2021: Maha Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri. This year, it is being celebrated on October 14. The auspicious day falls in the month of Ashvin, which falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Sourav Ganguly Spotted at Neighbourhood Pandal on Maha Ashtami, Says No Biriyani This Year

Maha Navami is believed to be the day when Durga defeated the evil Mahishasura. The Navami rituals begin with a mahasnan and a shodashopachar puja. This puja can be merged with the Ashtami puja day if the starting time of Navami tithi falls before the sanyakal of Ashtami tithi.

We have collated best wishes, greetings that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Maha Navami 2021.

Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami

May Goddess Durga bless you Like she blessed Lord Ram to fight Ravana. Hope you triumph over all evils in life.

On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, my greetings to you and your family. Wish you happiness and betterment at all levels.