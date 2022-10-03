Maha Navami 2022: The ninth and final day of Navratri celebrations and the fourth day of Durga Puja are known as Durga Navami or Maha Navami. The auspicious holiday commemorates the triumph of good over evil and is followed by Dussehra, also known as Vijay Dashami when Lord Ram is said to have fought and vanquished King Ravana. On this day, delectable prasad is offered to the goddess as bhog and subsequently given to the young girls participating in Kanya Pujan, who represents Maa Durga’s nine various avatars.

MAHA NAVAMI 2022 DATE

The Navratri festival this year began on September 26 and ends with Dussehra on October 5. On Tuesday, October 4, there will be a lot of excitement and spectacle as the Maha Navami is celebrated.

MAHA NAVAMI 2022 PUJA TIMINGS

The Maha Navami tithi falls on October 3, 2022, at 4.37 PM, and ends on October 4, 2022, at 2.20 PM. The Navami puja will take place between 3.07 PM on October 3 and 12.50 PM on October 4.

MAHA NAVAMI 2022 RITUALS

One of the most important days is Maha Navami, which starts with a holy bath before devotees offer their prayers to the god in the form of a morning aarti. They can only break their fast with ceremonial fruits and sweets after they have finished praying. Rituals to say the goddess farewell are performed on this day as she gets ready to depart from her parental abode.

MAHA NAVAMI 2022 CELEBRATIONS

Devotees congregate in the pandals while they dress up and participate in various cultural festivals in a number of other parts of Bengal. Young, single girls who have not yet reached puberty are worshipped as Durga in many homes in many different regions of the nation. In addition, halwa, puris, chana, and other gifts are given to the girls, also known as kanjanks.