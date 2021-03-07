Mahashivratri 2021 Greetings: Maha Shivratri will be celebrated all across the world by the Hindus on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The day that falls in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar signifies the defeat of ignorance and darkness. Maha Shivratri is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Different legends describe the significance of Maha Shivaratri. This is the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. The chanting of hymns, the reading of Shiva scriptures and the chorus of devotees joins this cosmic dance and remembers Shiva’s presence everywhere. There are other theories that say that On the night of Maha Shivratri, Shiva and Parvati got married. The legends of Mahashivratri come from different stories, one is how Shiva swallowed Halahala poison to save the world, another is that Mahashivratri is the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s marriage. Devotees keep fast, chant prayers and keep an all-night vigil on Maha Shivratri. Also Read - MP: 1,500 villagers fall ill after consuming 'khichdi'

Mahashivratri 2021 Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Status

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees wish each other with Lord Shiva messages. We have brought to you a collection of Maha Shivratri best wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Forwards, Facebook Status and GIF which you can send to your near and dear ones. Also Read - Mahashivratri 2017 messages: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor greet Shiv Bhakts on Twitter

Also Read - Maha Shivaratri 2017: Twitterati wish on Shivratri, as Lord Shiva devotees celebrate the auspicious day!

Mahashivratri 2021 Wishes Shiv ki jyoti se noor milta hai, Sabke dil ko surur milta hai, Jo bhi jaata hai BHOLE ke dwaar, Kuchh na kuchh zarror milta hai, JAI BABA AMARNATH, Happy Mahashivratri to all of you.



Mahashivratri 2021 Quotes, Wishes, pics: Mahashivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

Mahashivratri 2021 Whatsapp Status Images, Pics, Quotes: We wish you all a very Happy Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati shower their blessings to everyone. May this festival be a purposeful one to everybody.

Mahashivratri 2021 Whatsapp Status Images, Pics, Quotes: “Lokaha Samasthah Sukhino Bhavanto” – Oh Lord of the Lords grant peace & prosperity to the entire mankind. Show the correct and right path to each & every human being in this universe. Happy Mahashivratri!

Mahashivratri 2021 Whatsapp Status Images, Pics, Quotes: Let us celebrate the Mahashivratri night. The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Mahashivaratri

Mahashivratri 2021 Whatsapp Status Images, Pics, Quotes: Mahashivratri Mubark ho! Sabki Mahashivratri mangalmaye ho. Shiv Ki Shakti Shiv Ki Bhakti, Khushi Ki Bahar Mile Shivratrike Pavan Avsar Par, Apko Zindagi Ki Ek Acchhi Nai Suravat Mile, Happy Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri 2021 Whatsapp Status Images, Pics, Quotes: Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam | Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat || Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri

Maha Shivratri 2021 Images, Whatsapp Status, Quotes, Shayeri: Sara Jahan Hai Jiski Sharan Me, Naman Hai Us Shiv Ke Charan Me, Bane Us Shiv Ke Charano Ki Dhool,

Aao Mil Kar Chadhaye Hum Shraddha Ke Phool. Happy Mahashivratri

Happy Mahashivratri 2021 Wishes Images, Pics, Quotes, Shayeri: May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace

surround you with his eternal love and strength. Happy Mahashivratri

Happy Mahashivratri 2021 Wishes Images, Pics, Quotes, Shayeri: Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY. Happy Mahashivratri