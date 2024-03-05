Maha Shivaratri 2024: Date, Muhurat And Auspicious Rituals to Celebrate The Divine Presence of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati

Home

Maha Shivaratri is one of the most important and auspicious Hindu festivals. The annual day honours Lord Shiva and his sacred union with Goddess Parvati. Shiva and Shakti together represent love, power, and unity, the fusion takes place at night. The day is commemorated by millions of devotees with temple visits, processes, and other rituals and traditions all over India.

Maha Shivaratri also means ‘Great Night of Shiva’ and is observed in the Hindu month of Phalgun and this year will be celebrated on March 8. According to Hindu mythology, Maha Shivaratri marks the day when Lord Shiva performed the celestial dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. Additionally, it also celebrates the wedding anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shiva on this auspicious day purifies the soul, brings inner peace, and facilitates the attainment of moksha, or liberation from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

DATE AND MUHURAT OF MAHA SHIVARATRI

According to many calendars and dashas, the Chaturdashi Tithi will be from 9:57 pm on March 8, 9:57 pm and will continue till March 9, 06:17 pm. Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurat will be From 12:07 AM to 12:56 am, March 9th, 2024 and Parana Time will be from 6:37 am to 3:29 pm, March 9th, 2024.

RITUALS OF MAHA SHIVARATRI

The celebration of the auspicious day involves a series of rituals that should be performed with sincerity and devotion to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Observing fasts on the day of Maha Shivaratri holds special significance. Those observing fasts should take a bath before sunrise and wear clean clothes.

Chanting the ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ mantra is considered highly auspicious.

Establish a Shiva Linga on a pedestal for the worship of Lord Shiva. Bathe the Shiva Linga with Gangajal, milk, yoghurt, ghee, honey, fruits, flowers, and sandalwood. Then, offer bel leaves, datura, akshata, and bhang to the Shiva Linga.

One should engage in devotion and praise of Lord Shiva throughout the night.

