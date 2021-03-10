Maha Shivratri is celebrated across India with much enthusiasm. Every year, devotees visit Ujjain in large numbers to offer their obeisance to Lord Shiva. Ujjain’s Mahakal temple is the holiest shrine, and it is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga. Every Lord Shiva devotee wishes to see the aarti at least once in their lifetime. For those who cannot be present to see the auspicious Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhasma Aarti in person, there are free live streaming options made available. The official website will run Maha Shivaratri 2021 Aarti Video Live online from Mahakaleshwar.

Shree Mahakaleshwar Live Darshana begins from 4.00 am to 11.00 pm. Maha Shivaratri is the biggest festival celebrated in honour of Mahakal, an avatar of Lord Shiva who is worshipped at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The temple is located on the banks of river Kshipra, in the dense Mahakal forests in Ujjain. Also Read - Mahashivratri 2021 Puja Date, Puja Niyam and Puja Time | Watch Video

According to the Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva in the lingam form is Swayambhu, a Sanskrit word that means “self-manifested” or “that which is created by its own accord”. It derives power (Shakti) from within itself, unlike other jyotirlingas. Lord Shiva goes by the name Mahakal because he is considered to be greater than time itself. The word ‘Kaal’ in Hinduism means time and the ‘Maha’ or greatness of Lord Shiva. Millions of devotees flock in Ujjain hoping to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during the Maha Shivaratri festival. Also Read - West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch WI vs SL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Ujjain, Mahakal Darshan, and Mahashivatri Aarti can be watched live on your OTT device and television. The official website of Mahakal temple runs Mahashivaratri Aarti video live online. The auspicious aarti lasts for 45 minutes to an hour. The aarti is divided into two parts – firstly, Jalabhishek and secondly, Bhasma Aarti. This Mahakal Jyotirlinga has particular importance during the holy month of Shraavana. Also Read - Maha Shivratri Horoscope: These 5 Zodiac Signs Needs to Be Extra Careful This Week



It is believed that Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati and performed the Tandav dance on this day.

You can watch the live aarti which is available on their official website. Wishing every Lord Shiva devotee, a Happy Mahashivratri!