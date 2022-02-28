Maha Shivratri 2022: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in Maha Shivratri. It is celebrated annually to laud Lord Shiva. In literal terms, Maha Shivratri means great night of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi. According to Drik Panchang, it is during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. It happens once every year in February or March. It usually takes place during the end of winter and beginning of spring and summer. The convergence takes place at night as Shiva and shakti are personification of love, power and oneness.Also Read - Mahashivratri 2022: Banks In Which States Will Remain Closed Tomorrow? Check List Here

Maha Shivratri 2022: History And Significance

Maha Shivratri is celebration on the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on Maha Shivratri. Lord Shiva personifies purusha which is mindfulness. Maa Parvati on the other hand personifies prakriti which means nature. Their union serves as creation. This festival reminds people on how they should overcome darkness and ignorance in life. Also Read - 3-Eyed Calf Born in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, People Worship It As Lord Shiva's Incarnation | See Pics

According to some, Lord Shiva carries out his tandav dance. It is known as cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction. According to others, praying to Lord Shiva on this occasion helps in overcoming sins and starting a new path to righteousness. Fasting on this day brings luck, people believe. Also Read - Top 5 Shiva Temples in India And Their Mysterious Stories

Maha Shivratri 2022: Puja Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri falls on March 1, 2022, on Tuesday.

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:8 am to 12:58 am, March 2

Shivaratri Parana Time: 6:45 am, March 2

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 6:21 pm to 9:27 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time: 9:27 pm to 12:33 am, March 2

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time: 12:33 am to 3:39 am, March 2

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time: 3:39 am to 6:45 am, March 2

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 3:16 am, March 1

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 1:00 am, March 02

Maha Shivratri 2022: Puja Celebrations

States like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar celebrate Maha Shivratri. Devotees worship Lord Shiva by keeping a full day fast and performing special pujas in temples. Along with this, people also offer milk to Shivaling.