Mahashivratri 2022 will be celebrated on March 1 . This auspicious Hindu festival falls on the 13th night and 14th day of the New Moon. On the day of Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva also known as Mahadeva. Mahashivratri is termed as the 'Great Night of Shiva' and it is said that Lord Shiva saved the entire universe from a pot of poison that emerged from the ocean during Samudra Manthan. Devotees celebrate this festival with zeal and enthusiasm. According to mythology, it is said that Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati on the day of Mahashivratri and on the same night he performed the Tandava dance. Women perform puja and worship Goddess Parvati also known as Gaura and it said that Goddess grants them with a good husband and a long married life. Devotees wake up early and take a ritual bath. Later they visit a temple and perform special puja and arti for Mahashivratri. Devotees offer fruits, flowers and bel leaves to the Shiva Linga and observe fast.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Status

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees wish each other with Lord Shiva messages. We have brought to you a collection of Maha Shivratri best wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Forwards, Facebook Status and GIF which you can send to your near and dear ones.

Mahashivratri Mubark ho! Sabki Mahashivratri mangalmaye ho

SHIV ki jyoti se noor milta hai, sabke dil ko surur milta hai, jo bhi jaata hai BHOLE ke dwaar, kuchh na kuchh zarror milta hai. Jai Baba Amarnath! Happy Shivratri to all of you.

Bhagwan Bholenath, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivaaye!!

Maha Shivratri ke is utsav par Bhagwan Shiv aur maa Shakti is kripa aap sab par bani rahe

May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives. Maha Shivratri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein.

JAI SHIV SHANKAR BHOLENATH!!! Bless us with the happy & peaceful life with noble wisdom. May there be peace in every home!!!

Shivratri ke is pawan parv par safalta ka damru sadaiv aapke oopar bajta rehe. Happy Maha Shivratri!!!

Mahashivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

We wish you all a very Happy Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati shower their blessings to everyone. May this festival be a purposeful one to everybody.