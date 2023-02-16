Home

Maha Shivratri 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, And Significance of This Auspicious Festival Celebrating Lord Shiva

This year Maha Shivratri falls on Saturday, 18 February 2023. Know more about the puja timings, history and significance of the festival here.

Maha Shivratri 2023: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals is Maha Shivratri. The festival is celebrated annually to laud Lord Shiva. In literal terms, Maha Shivratri symbolizes great night of Lord Shiva. According to Drik Panchang, it is during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. It happens once every year in February or March. It usually takes place during the end of winter and beginning of spring and summer. The convergence takes place at night as Shiva and shakti are personification of love, power and oneness. This year Maha Shivratri falls on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Maha Shivaratri is on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 11.38 PM to 12.28 AM, February 19

Duration: 00 Hours 50 Mins

On 19th February, Shivaratri Parana Time – 6.22 AM to 2.54 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 5.45 PM to 8.54 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 8.54 PM to 12.03 AM, February 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12.03 AM to 3.12 AM, February 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 3.12 AM to 6.22 AM, February 19

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 8.02 PM on February 18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 4.18 PM on February 19, 2023

(Source: Drik Panchang)

History And Significance

The festival of Maha Shivratri is considered important among Hindus for various reasons. There are different stories which revolves around Lord Shiva. While, some believe that Lord Shiva was incarnated as Lord Rudra at midnight, some also believe that it is the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, signifying the convergence of ‘Shiv and Shakti’. As per Hindu mythology, It is also said that Lord Shiva saved the world from darkness by drinking the poison that was produced during the churning of the great ocean.

According to some, Lord Shiva carries out his tandav dance. It is known as cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction. According to others, praying to Lord Shiva on this occasion helps in overcoming sins and starting a new path to righteousness. Fasting on this day brings luck, people believe.

