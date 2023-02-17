Home

Maha Shivratri 2023 Vrat: What To Eat And What Not to Eat During Fast

Maha Shivratri 2023 Vrat and Fasting Tips: Here are tips, do's and don'ts that you need to check as a devotee.

Maha Shivratri 2023 Vrat/Fast: Maha Shivratri, the day to celebrate Lord Shiva, is on February 18 The festival is celebrated by Hindus across the world to honor Lord Shiva. It is one of the most important festivals in India. Devotees visit Shivji temples to worship and appease God with prayer and offerings. Fasting (vrat) is an important part of Maha Shivratri festival. Many keep ‘nirjala vrat’ where devotees only drink water, others keep a fast where they can have fruits, milk, and non-grain items.

Shivratri, literally, means the Great Night of Shiva, and is celebrated to mark the day Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvathi. The Maha Shivratri fast begins on the morning of the festival and ends the following morning. Fasting rules are the same for all Shivratris

Usually, people eat fruits and drink water or milk during the fast but many people opt to stay away from any food or drink. They fast without even drinking water. Mahashivratri fast is observed with utmost diligence and it is believed that if you complete the fast and night vigil sincerely, then Shiva will bless him with happiness and prosperity. The day starts with a visit to the nearby Shiva temple to offer milk, bael leaves and fruits. Many people also offer sweets, curd and honey. People observe fast through the day and night. During the night, devotees chant hymns for Shiva and perform puja. They also give a holy bath to the shivling. The next day, people consume a meal after performing puja.

There are do’s and don’ts of Maha Shivratri fast that you should check

You should abstain from pulses, table salt and cereals like wheat and rice. You can eat non-cereal foods like boiled potatoes and fruits. If you are having potatoes, do not add turmeric, garlic or onion. You need to use rock salt or sendha namak instead of the regular table salt for cooking. You can have fruits, milk and water on this day. The special diet followed by devotees on Mahashivratri is known as phalar. You can have sabudana khichdi or dished made of sago or tapioca. You can make the delicious thandai drink by adding a thandai powder, which is made by mixing peppercorn, cardamom, almonds, poppy seeds and fennel seeds. The drink is will not only keep you hydrated but will also act as coolant for your body. You can also have boiled sweet potato, aloo tikki without spices and paneer.

