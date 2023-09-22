Home

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Significance of 16-Day Long Fast

This year Mahalakshmi Vrat festival is starting today i.e 22 September. It occurs four days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Read on to know the importance of this auspicious Hindu festival.

Mahalakshmi Vrat festival is one of the most auspicious and celebrated festivals in Hindu tradition. The 16-day fast is celebrated in honour of Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, fortune and wealth. It begins on the Shukla Paksha’s asthmai tithi in the Bhadrapada month and finishes on the Ashwin month’s 8 day of Krishna Paksha (ashtami). This year Mahalakshmi Vrat festival is starting today i.e 22 September. It occurs four days after Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mahalaxmi Vrat 2023- Date And Shubh Muhurat

Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami Tithi begins – 22 September 2023, 01:35 pm

Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami Tithi ends – 23 September 2023 at 12:17 pm

Mahalakshmi fast duration – 22 September 2023 to 6 October 2023

Morning time for rituals – 07.40 am to 09.11 am (22 September 2023)

Noon Muhurat – 12.14 pm to 01.45 pm (22 September 2023)

Night time for rituals – 09.16 pm to 10.45 pm (22 September 2023)

Mahalaxmi Vrat 2023- Significance

The significance of this fast is to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahalaxmi. On this auspicious day, seeking her blessings can bring fortune, money and success. During this time, Mahalakshmi is worshipped in all eight of her forms. The northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh observe the Vrat with the greatest devotion.

Mahalaxmi Vrat 2023-Rituals

On this day, devotees who observe fast wake up early and take a holy bathe

The idol of goddess laxmi is placed on a chowki and Kalash is kept in front of the goddess filled with water and rice.

Also, Kalash must be covered with betel and mango leaves and place coconut on the top

According to the ritual, one must adorn a red colour thread with sixteen knots on his/her left hand

Also, devotees must keep durva grass while performing the puja.

After completing the puja, druva gass should be taken and dipped in water. Also, drop few drops of it all over the body.

