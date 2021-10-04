Mahalaya is celebrated as Goddess Durga defeated demon Mahishasura. It marks the end of pitripaksha also known as the fortnight of the forefathers. During these 16 days, the Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. This marks the beginning of Durga Puja for the Bengali community. Mahalaya is observed on 6 October.Also Read - Do You Really Lose Weight by Eating Fat-Free And Sugar-Free Foods During Navratri?

Mahalaya 2021: History

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga comes to her paternal house, Earth on Mahalaya. As per popular beliefs, Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh were the creator of Maa Durga to kill and destroy the demon Mahishasur. The demon was very powerful and neither devatas nor human beings were able to kill him. Devatas staged a tough fight but were lost to the powerful and hideous Asura. The devaloka was ruled by Mahishasur.

To protect themselves from the demon, devatas and Lord Vishnu worshipped Adi Shakti. Their prayers were heard and Goddes Durga emerged. She was adorned with weapons. For 9 days, she fought ferociously with Mahishasur and on the 10th day, Goddess Durga successfully killed him. This marks the beginning of Navratri and Durga Puja. Different states celebrate this in different ways. In the morning of Mahalaya Amavasya, the first ancestors bid adieu and bless Maa Durga to go to earth.

Mahalaya 2021: Significance

Mahalaya dots the day when Mahishasur, the demon, was killed. People pay homage to their forefathers by tarpan or shradh. It is believed that goddess Durga began her journey from Kailash to Earth. She travelled either on a palanquin or on a boat, an elephant or a horse.

Chokkhudaan is celebrated at the break of daw as potters paint the eyes of Durga. Durga Puja begins from the seventh day of Mahalaya and ends on the tenth day of Dashami or Dusshera.

Mahalaya 2021: Date

This year, Mahalaya will be celebrated on 6th October. In Bengali tradition, people wake up in the morning listening to Mahishasura Mardini, an audio version of Chandipath recitation with scriptural verses of Sri Sri Chandi and other devotional songs.