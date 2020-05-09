The Rajput king of Mewar, Pratap Singh, who is popularly known as Maharana Pratap, is worshiped and revered for his courage and bravery. Every year, his birth anniversary (Maharana Pratap Jayanti) is celebrated on the third day of the Jyestha Shukla phase as a full-fledged festival. This year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti falls on May 9 and happens to be the 480th Jayanti of the king. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Violence in Shajapur During Maharana Pratap Jayanti Celebration Event; Vehicles Set Ablaze, Section 144 Imposed

Birth:

According to historical records, Pratap Singh was born on May 9, 1540 to Maharani Jaiwanta Bai and Udai Singh II in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan. He belonged to the Sisodia clan of Rajputs. He dedicated his life to recapture Chittor from the Mughals. He was an ingenious strategist and a fearless warrior.

The Fearless Battle:

Maharana Pratap is known for the famous battle of Haldighati against Mughal Emperor Akbar. The battle, which was fought on June 18, 1576, is still remembered by the people of Mewar. Maharana Pratap’s army was highly outnumbered but the warrior fought with courage and by the end made an escape with his horse, Chetak. He successfully fought the Mughals to defend his people. Even when almost all of his fellow Rajput chiefs started serving the Mughal Emperor Akbar, he refused to enter into the Mughal vassalage. He is hailed as an epitome of heroism, the spirit of freedom, pride and valor. Although, he was unable to take back Chittor, he fought the Mughals until his death. Maharana Pratap died of injuries sustained during a hunting event on January 29, 1597, at the age of 57.

Celebrations:

On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, special processions and pujas are held. Havan-Poojan is initiated at Maharana Pratap memorial located atop Moti Magri or Pearl Hill in Udaipur. A grand colorful procession is also organized with bedecked horses and Maharanas portraits. People from all castes and creeds take part in this procession to show their respect and love for the great king. Telanganas Veer Kshatriya Rajput Samiti (VKRS) is organizing a procession on June 7, to celebrate the 476th Jayanti of Maharana Pratap. It will begin from Aghapura and go up to Begium Bazar in Hyderabad.