MahaShivratri 2021: The festival is one of the largest and most significant as per the Hindu culture. It will be the darkest night of the year to celebrate the Grace of Lord Shiva, who is considered the Adi Guru or the First Guru, from whom the yogic tradition originates. This year, Mahashivratri is falling on March 11. It is believed that on Maha Shivaratri, which is a Chaturdashi Tithi, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. There are 12 Shivaratris in a year. However, the 'Maha'Shivratri is celebrated on Krishna Paksha of Phagun month. On this day, the devotees worship Shiva and celebrate the day with much enthusiasm across India. It is believed that if one worships Lord Shiva with full devotion on this day, he/she can get relief from his sufferings. As per Panchang, Panchak is also falling on the same day as Mahashivratri.

Let us find out what happens when these two days coincide. On this day, from 09.24 am there will be Shiv Yog, after this Siddhi Yog will begin which will go on till March 12, 08.29 am. If you chant mantras during Shiv Yog it will be beneficial for you. If you have been planning to start a new work, then you can do so during Siddhi Yog and it is believed that a person gets success in it. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will also take place at 9.45 pm. Since Panchak is falling on the same day as Mahashivratri, it is not considered auspicious to collect timber, buy or build a bed, maintaining the roof of your house, and travelling in the south direction.

Mahashivratri 2021 Panchak Timings:

Panchak will begin from March 11, at 9.21 am and go on till 4.44 am of March 15, as per India TV.

Mahashivratri 2021: What not to buy during Panchak

Since Mahashivratri is falling on Thursday, it is not considered auspicious to collect timber, buy or build a bed, maintaining the roof of your house, and travelling in the south direction.

Types of Panchak:

-Panchak will start on Sunday is called Rog Panchak. Due to its effect, people can have trouble physically and mentally. It is believed that people should not do any auspicious work during this period.

-The Panchak which starts on Monday is called Raj Panchak. This Panchak is considered auspicious. Due to its effect, you can get success in any government-related work in these five days. It is also auspicious to do property-related work in Raj Panchak.

-The Panchak which starts on Tuesday is called Agni Panchak. In these five days, efforts can be made to bring court-related decisions in your favor. There is a fear of fire in this Panchak. In this Panchak, it is considered inauspicious to start any kind of construction work, tools, and machinery work.

-You can get married or do auspicious work during Panchak falling on Wednesday and Thursday.

-Panchak which starts on Friday is called Panchak Chor. During this period, travel is prohibited, transactions, business, and any kind of deal should not be done.

-The Panchak which starts on Saturday is called the death Panchak. The name itself suggests that it is inauspicious. One should not do any kind of risky work in these five days. Due to its effect, there is a risk of dispute, injury, etc.