Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Mahavir Jayanti is the most auspicious festival celebrated by the Jain community in India and around the world. Along with it being one of the important festivals celebrated in India, there are various regions in Nepal as well that celebrate the festival on a grand scale. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the 24th and the last Tirthankara of Jainism. Tirthankara is considered to be a spiritual teacher who helps people imbibe certain values in their lives. Mahavir Jayanti occurs either in March or April every year as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on April 4, 2023. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, here are best wishes, quotes, images, SMS to share with your loved ones.

May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Swami Bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and External compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023.

Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard ourselves. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

“Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness.”

“All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away.”

Cherish this festive season with the morals of Lord Mahavira and his Teachings. May the morals of lord Mahavira help you to walk on the path of truth and honesty. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

​May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

On this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, I pray that Swami Mahavir may bless you with a life of non-violence, compassion, and kindness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

