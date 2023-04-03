Home

Festivals Events

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Rituals to Celebrate Auspicious Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Rituals to Celebrate Auspicious Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti has great importance among the Jain community - Here is everything you need to know about the auspicious Jain festival this year.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: People celebrate Mahavir Jayanti to honour the anniversary of Lord Mahavir‘s birth. This day is celebrated with great fanfare by the Jain community all around the world. Did you know that the birth of Bhagwan Mahavir Swami is commemorated on Mahavir Jayanti? Mahavir’s universal message of peace and love inspires Jains around the world to rejoice and celebrate this cultural holiday. The auspicious festival of the Jain community will be observed on April 4 this year. Let’s look at the shubh muhurat, the rituals to perform, and the puja vidhi for Mahavir Jayanti as we get ready to celebrate the great day.

MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2023 SHUBH MUHURAT

Mahavir Jayanti is observed in the month of Chaitra, the thirteenth day of the full moon. Check out the start and the end time of Trayodashi Tithi.

You may like to read

Trayodashi Tithi Starts: 06.24 AM on April 03, 2023

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 08.05 AM on April 04, 2023

MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2023 PUJA VIDHI

The Lord Mahavir idol is bathed in the morning, then carried on ceremonial occasions while resting on a cradle. The procession comes to an end at a temple or shrine where worshippers present the idol with flowers, rice, and sweets. There is a holy reading of Lord Mahavir’s sermons, and people pray.

MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2023 RITUALS

Lord Mahavir, who gained Nirvana at the age of 72, promoted the value of non-violence, a peaceful existence, and love for all people. At the age of 30, he abdicated his reign and spent the remainder of his life as an ascetic. The Jain community observes the day by going to a temple and offering prayers to the idols of Lord Mahavir. On this day, people donate clothes, food and money to the needy.

MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2023 HISTORY & SIGNIFICANCE

Mahavir gave up his throne and all of his material riches in order to pursue a spiritual path at the age of 30. He spent 12 years in exile as an ascetic, away from all worldly pleasures and meditated and led an austere life for around 12 years before attaining ‘Kevala Jnana’ or omniscience hence, was also called Sage Vardhamana and preached non-violence (ahimsa).

Mahavir Jayanti introduces the concept of non-violence and kindness towards all earthly beings into our daily life.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all our readers!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.