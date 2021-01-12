Makar Sankranti 2021: It’s that time of the year again, the season of jaggery, sesame, peanuts, and gatherings. The festival is celebrated on January 14 every year, and this day marks the onset of harvest and the end of the winter season. Makar Sankranti coincides with Lohri, Pongal, and Bhogali Bihu. Also Read - Lohri 2021: Why Do Newlyweds Celebrate This Festival with Much Pomp and Fervour

People celebrate this day by taking a holy dip in the river to start afresh. People meet and greet and celebrate the most auspicious occasions with great zeal, enthusiasm, and devotion. Due to the current pandemic, it is not possible to meet and greet your relatives, we have compiled a list of best Whatsapp, SMS, and quotes that you can send your loved ones to wish them a very happy Makar Sakranti.

-Aap sabhi ko Makar Sankranti ki dheron shubh kamnayein. Also Read - Earth Rotation Day 2021: Why Do We Celebrate This Day On January 8, History and Interesting Facts

-As the sun starts its northward journey, let’s come together and celebrate this season of opulence with love, peace and joy. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”

-Makar Sankranti ke avsar par aapko hardik shubh kamnayein.

– A beautiful, bright and delighted day, sun entered makar to intense the ray. crop harvested to cheer the smiles, come together and enjoy the life.” — Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti

-Here’s wishing you and your family a very bliss Makar Sankranti.

– Let’s come together and celebrate this day of happiness. Let’s fly the kites and touch the skies of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti

-Here’s wishing you the warmth of the bonfire and the sweetness of til laddo — a very Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family.

-May the Sun God shower you with his choicest blessings. May you always be happy and healthy—happy Makar Sankranti to you.

-May this Makar Sankranti usher in goodness, peace, good health and happiness to your life. Here’s sending my best wishes and greetings.

-May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring happiness aplenty to your life. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and everyone at home.

-May this Makar Sankranti shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Enjoy the bliss of Makar Sankranti.

-Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, may the Sun god shower you with his choicest blessings.

-Here’s wishing you good health, peace and happiness ahead of the beautiful day of Makar Sankranti.

-Mere aur mere pariwar ki or se aap sabhi ko Makar Sankranti ki mangal kamnayein.

– May your life is blessed with love.

May your life be blessed with Lakshmi

May your life be blessed with happiness.

Happy Makar Sankranti!