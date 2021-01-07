The auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti is around the corner. This sacred festival is celebrated in various parts of India in a unique way. This day marks the transition of the sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan and is celebrated with a lot of pomp and enthusiasm. After Makar Sankranti days get longer and the winter season slowly fades away. Also Read - No Firecrackers, No Sweets: Villagers of Gumatapura Celebrate Diwali In Unique Way

When is Makar Sankranti 2021

This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14. This Hindu festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm across India by planning to get together and flying kites. On this day, people take a holy dip in the Ganga (Ganga snan), charity, and prepare Makar Sankranti special delicacies including Dahi Chuda, Khichri, and sweets made of Til or sesame, and jaggery. This day also known as the beginning of the harvest festival- people welcome the spring season.

Why do we celebrate Makar Sankranti

This festival is celebrated to worship Surya Devta or Sun god. Farmers across India pay their gratitude to Sun god and wish for a good crop. Did you know, Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayan in Gujarat and Rajasthan whereas in Haryana and Punjab the festival is known as Maghi. In Kerala, Makar Sankranti is known as Makaravilakku.

Time to celebrate Makar Sankranti

As per Drik Panchang, Makar Sankranti or Makara Sankranti is on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The

Makara Sankranti auspicious time or Punya Kala starts at 08.30 am and ends at 05.45 pm. Duration – 09 Hours 16 Mins. Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts from 08.30 am to 10.15 am.

History of Makar Sankranti

As per legends, Sankranti was a deity, who killed a demon called Sankarasur. In India, it is a date from when the sun begins to move north, as, before Makar Sankranti, the sun was shining on the southern hemisphere. The Hindus believe this period to be the uttarayan — or the period of auspiciousness. According to the Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitamah had waited for the sun to be in uttarayan to embrace death.