Home

Festivals Events

Makar Sankranti 2023: Do’s And Don’ts to Keep in Mind on This Auspicious Occasion

Makar Sankranti 2023: Do’s And Don’ts to Keep in Mind on This Auspicious Occasion

On the auspicious occasion, devotees, especially the farmers, worship Lord Surya or the Sun God to seek blessings for a productive harvest season.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Do's And Don'ts to Keep in Mind on This Auspicious Occasion

Harvest festival- Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India with much pomp and enthusiasm. This day is dedicated to the Sun god and is also known as Makara Sankranti or Maghi. It’s that time of the year again, the season of jaggery, sesame, peanuts, and gatherings. The festival is celebrated on January 14 every year, and this day marks the onset of harvest and the end of the winter season. Makar Sankranti coincides with Lohri, Pongal, and Bhogali Bihu. Following the general rituals, devotees, especially the farmers, worship Lord Surya or the Sun God to seek blessings for a productive harvest season. People wear new clothes, enjoy traditional cuisines and spend time with their families. Kite flying is an important part of the Uttaryan festival. On this day, people of all ages enjoy the manja, and the sky is decorated with a variety of colourful kites.

Do’s And Don’ts to Keep in Mind on Makar Sankranti 2023

No vindictive food should be consumed on Makar Sankranti. On this day, avoid eating meat, garlic, and onions. Only pure food should be consumed on Makar Sankranti. Avoid insulting the poor or the helpless. As a result, one becomes a collaborator with sin. No one should say anything negative on this day. On this day, drinking alcohol or liquor can deprive your family of happiness and prosperity. The preparation of sweet rice is essential on this day. The dish is made with rice, dal, jaggery, grapes, dry fruits, sugar, and milk. All of these ingredients are cooked in a pot and allowed to boil over, symbolizing abundance and prosperity for the coming year. Consume Satvik food and prepare it in your own kitchen. Pay a visit to a temple. Take elders’ blessings. On this day, sweet pumpkin food must be prepared. During the evening, jujube fruit, sugarcane pieces, and coins are poured, and aarti should be performed by children under the age of five.