Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: How to Make Surti Undhiyu and Peanut Chikki For Sankranti
Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: Do you know that Sankrant is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country? Here are a few traditional recipes to help you add more happiness to the celebrations.
Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: The legend says that Makar Sankranti marks the end of the long winter nights. It is believed that the new harvest is celebrated on this festival and you get some respite from the harsh cold weather. Makar Sankranti is usually celebrated on January 14 in North India. The same day is marked with other kinds of celebrations in other parts of the country. While Pongal is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Biku is celebrated in Assam, and Pedda Panduga is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.
As the families gear up to make way for the first traditional festival of the year in households, we bring a few authentic recipes to help you add more happiness to your preparations. Here are simple recipes to make Surti Undhiyu and peanut chikki on this auspicious festival. These recipes are shared with us by the co-owner of MAIA, Sejal Shah.
Step-by-step recipe for Surti Undhiyu
No. of Portions: 4 servings
Ingredients for Muthiya:
Gram Flour: 1 Cup
Fine semolina: 2 tbsp
Freshly chopped fenugreek leaves: 1&1/2cup
Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder: 1/4th tsp
A pinch of cooking soda
Sugar: 1 tbsp
Lemon juice: 1/2 tbsp
Salt to taste
1 tbsp oil + oil for deep frying muthiyas
Ingredients for Masala:
Grated coconut: 2 tbsp
Roasted peanut powder: 1 tbsp
Chopped fresh coriander: 1/2 cup
Ginger: 1/2 tsp
Green chilli paste: 1 tsp
Green garlic paste if available or regular garlic paste: 1 tbsp
Sugar: 1tbsp
Lemon juice: 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Ingredients for curry:
Small brinjal: 3 No
Potatoes: 4 to 5 pieces
Ripe banana cut into 3pcs with skin (optional): 1 No
Surti papdi (tender snowpeas beans): 1/2 cup
Peas: 1/2 cup
Green tuvar (pigeon beans): 1/2 cup
Valour Papdi, strings removed (variety of beans with skin): 1/2 cup
Purple yam or sweet potatoes: 1/2 cup
A pinch of asafoetida
Salt to taste
Cooking oil: 1/2 cup
Water: 1 cup
Method:
Mix all the ingredients for muthiya, add water as required, and make a dough. Grease your hands with oil and make small oval muthiyas and deep fry them at medium flame.
Prepare green masala for curry and for stuffing with potatoes, brinjal, and banana.
Mix all the ingredients for green masala and grind it to a paste.
For the curry
Heat 1/2 cup of oil in a pressure pan, add asafoetida and sauté all the beans peas, and yam with salt. Mix well and cook for 5mins.
Add turmeric powder. Add stuffed brinjal and potatoes and sprinkle some salt. Then add 1 cup water. Add fried muthiyas, close the lid and cook on a medium flame for about 2 to 3 whistles.
Open the lid after it cools down, mix gently and serve it garnished with fresh coriander.
Step-by-step recipe for Peanut Chikki
Ingredients:
Coarse peanut powder: 1 cup
Jaggery: 1 cup
Water: 2 & 1/2 tbsp
Method:
Take water in a pan on medium flame, add jaggery powdered and mix it till it becomes a glossy paste, it would turn a little darker in color.
Switch off the gas and mix peanut at this stage, then roll it in a thin layer on a granite platform.
Let it cool down and break it into pieces
