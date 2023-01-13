Home

Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: How to Make Surti Undhiyu and Peanut Chikki For Sankranti

Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: Do you know that Sankrant is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country? Here are a few traditional recipes to help you add more happiness to the celebrations.

मकर संक्रांति पर सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन होता है. इस राशि परिवर्तन का असर सभी 12 राशियों पर होता है.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: The legend says that Makar Sankranti marks the end of the long winter nights. It is believed that the new harvest is celebrated on this festival and you get some respite from the harsh cold weather. Makar Sankranti is usually celebrated on January 14 in North India. The same day is marked with other kinds of celebrations in other parts of the country. While Pongal is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Biku is celebrated in Assam, and Pedda Panduga is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.

As the families gear up to make way for the first traditional festival of the year in households, we bring a few authentic recipes to help you add more happiness to your preparations. Here are simple recipes to make Surti Undhiyu and peanut chikki on this auspicious festival. These recipes are shared with us by the co-owner of MAIA, Sejal Shah.

Step-by-step recipe for Surti Undhiyu

No. of Portions: 4 servings

Ingredients for Muthiya:

Gram Flour: 1 Cup

Fine semolina: 2 tbsp

Freshly chopped fenugreek leaves: 1&1/2cup

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/4th tsp

A pinch of cooking soda

Sugar: 1 tbsp

Lemon juice: 1/2 tbsp

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil + oil for deep frying muthiyas

Ingredients for Masala:

Grated coconut: 2 tbsp

Roasted peanut powder: 1 tbsp

Chopped fresh coriander: 1/2 cup

Ginger: 1/2 tsp

Green chilli paste: 1 tsp

Green garlic paste if available or regular garlic paste: 1 tbsp

Sugar: 1tbsp

Lemon juice: 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Ingredients for curry:

Small brinjal: 3 No

Potatoes: 4 to 5 pieces

Ripe banana cut into 3pcs with skin (optional): 1 No

Surti papdi (tender snowpeas beans): 1/2 cup

Peas: 1/2 cup

Green tuvar (pigeon beans): 1/2 cup

Valour Papdi, strings removed (variety of beans with skin): 1/2 cup

Purple yam or sweet potatoes: 1/2 cup

A pinch of asafoetida

Salt to taste

Cooking oil: 1/2 cup

Water: 1 cup

Method:

Mix all the ingredients for muthiya, add water as required, and make a dough. Grease your hands with oil and make small oval muthiyas and deep fry them at medium flame.

Prepare green masala for curry and for stuffing with potatoes, brinjal, and banana.

Mix all the ingredients for green masala and grind it to a paste.

For the curry

Heat 1/2 cup of oil in a pressure pan, add asafoetida and sauté all the beans peas, and yam with salt. Mix well and cook for 5mins.

Add turmeric powder. Add stuffed brinjal and potatoes and sprinkle some salt. Then add 1 cup water. Add fried muthiyas, close the lid and cook on a medium flame for about 2 to 3 whistles.

Open the lid after it cools down, mix gently and serve it garnished with fresh coriander.

Step-by-step recipe for Peanut Chikki

Ingredients:

Coarse peanut powder: 1 cup

Jaggery: 1 cup

Water: 2 & 1/2 tbsp

Method:

Take water in a pan on medium flame, add jaggery powdered and mix it till it becomes a glossy paste, it would turn a little darker in color.

Switch off the gas and mix peanut at this stage, then roll it in a thin layer on a granite platform.

Let it cool down and break it into pieces