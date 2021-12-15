Margashirsha Purnima Vrat is soon approaching. Hindus observe full moon day with great enthusiasm and pomp. Also referred to as Purnima, it is touted to be one of the most auspicious day for observing a fast, devotees on this day worship Ishta Devta. In the year 2021, the Margashirsha Purnima will be observed on December 18. Margashirsha is the 9th month of the Hindu calendar.Also Read - Navratri 2021, Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Puja Vidhi, Tithi And Mantra

On this day, devotees across India perform ritualistic bath in the sacred rivers and worship god with devotion. Devotees observe a day long fast from sunrise to moonrise and worship the Sun and the moon gods by offering Arghya (water). Also Read - Navratri 2021 Durga Ashtami Date And Shubh Muhurat: When to Observe The Ashtami Fast - October 13 or 14?

When is Margashirsha Purnima Vrat 2021?

The Margashirsha Purnima Vrat will be observed on December 18. Also Read - Navratri 2021 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Puja Vidhi And Mantra

Margashirsha Purnima 2021 Tithi timings

According to Times Now report, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 7:24 am on December 18 and ends at 10:05 am on December 19.

Significance of Margashirsha Purnima

The day is observed as Bhagwan Dattatreya came into being. Bhagwan Dattatreya had three faces and it is believed that he has combined powers of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

This day is also observed as Annapurna Jayanti as Annapurna form of Mother Goddess Parvati took birth. Annapurna is the Goddess of food.

On this day, people consume sattvic food and conduct Satyanarayana Kathas in their homes.

Happy Margashirsha Purnima in advance.