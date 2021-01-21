Masik Durga Ashtami is celebrated every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. This auspicious day is dedicated to Maa Durga who is the Goddess of strength and epitome of energy. On Durga Ashtami, devotees observe fast and offer prayers to Goddess Durga. They wake up early in the morning, take bath, wear new clothes and offer dhoop-deep, flowers, and prasad to Goddess Durga. Further, they recite Durga Mantras. It is believed that observing a fast on this day and worshiping the Goddess can bring happiness, wealth, and good fortune to your family. Also Read - TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Plays Dhak, Dances on Durga Ashtami | Watch Video

Significance of Durga Ashtami

People observe Masik Durga Ashtami to get the blessings of Goddess Durga and get rid of all the bad Karmas of past life, difficulties in the present life and get the protection of the divine power. It is celebrated with a belief that doing so can make your life peaceful and will bring prosperity to your house.

Masik Durga Ashtami 2021 Date And Time

In January 2021, Masik Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on 21st which is Thursday. According to drikpanchang.com, Pausha, Shukla Ashtami has already begun at 1:14 pm on January 20th and will end at 3:50 pm today.