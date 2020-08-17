Masik Shivratri, which is observed monthly during the waning moon (Krishna Paksha), falls on August 17 this month as per the Hindu calendar. The word Masik means ‘monthly’ and Shivratri means ‘night of Lord Shiva’. Devotees, who are followers of Lord Shiva, keep a fast on this day and pray to be rid of their feelings of anger, jealousy, pride, and greed. Unmarried ladies too keep a fast on this day so that they gain an ideal life partner, while married women fast for a blissful married life. Also Read - Odisha Man Creates Miniature ‘Shivalinga’ on Pencil Tip On the Occasion of Maha Shivratri

Those who wish to observe Masik Shivratri Vrat can start it from the day of Maha Shivratri and continue it for a year. Devotees believe that by observing fast on Masik Shivratri, they can overcome impossible and difficult tasks with the blessings of Lord Shiva. Followers have to stay awake during Shivratri and perform Shiva Puja at midnight.

Significance of Masik Shivratri:

It is said that fasting on Masik Shivratri is considered powerful and auspicious, and that by doing so, the lives of men and women are made better. It is also believed that chanting the Shiva mantra Om Namah Shivaya throughout the whole day and night, will keep one from all worldly desires. Another belief is that when a person fasts on this day, he or she can attain salvation, liberation and freedom from misfortunes and that the person will live a healthy and prosperous life.

Timings of Puja Vidhi:

Begins – August 17 at 12:35 PM

Ends – August 18 at 10:39 AM

Devotees visit Shiva temples early in the morning and most people finish Shiva Linga Puja before noon as most temples close after that in preparation for the evening darshan. Devotees perform Abhishek with milk and water, and they also offer other things to the Shiva Linga like Bilva leaves, Bilva fruit and Dhatura.