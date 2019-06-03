Eid-Ul-Fitr 2019 is almost here and people are set to celebrate the mega festival in India and abroad. The day marks the end of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting during the month of Ramadan. Muslim women, all over the world, celebrate the day by applying henna or mehndi. The girls and women dress up in shararas or extraordinary salwar suits, pairing it with a headscarf, called a hijab while men and boys opt for a traditional kurta pyjama. Eidi is usually given to the children of the household in the form of a gift or money. It is a tradition is to keep the spirit of the celebration alive among children. Mehndi is a part of the celebration and it looks pretty when applied. The fragrance of henna has some meaning. It represents joy for the husband and wife as long as they do not exceed the common norms.

Here are the latest Eid Mehndi / Henna designs and patterns for you to try this year.

Arabic Mehendi Designs

As per the calendar based on the phases of the moon and the International Astronomical Centre (IAC), the day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated June 5 meaning, the last day of Ramadan will be on June 4. However, the dates may vary if the moon is not seen on the 29th Roza. In such a case, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 6 in India.