Merry Christmas 2020: Christmas is here, finally! The year 2020 has been a year full of unprecedented events and festivals have been our escape boat. Christmas and the New Year is the happiest time of the year. Christmas is celebrated with much pomp and fervour throughout the world. If you are decorating the Christmas tree, or throwing a big party, or just staying in comforter binge-watching Netflix, a festive soundtrack with the best Christmas songs is surely a mood setter.

Here, we are listing the 10 best Christmas songs of all time. These carols will lift your Christmas spirit.

The Ultimate Christmas Playlist:

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1943) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944) The Christmas Song (1946) Frosty the Snowman (1947) Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (1948) Santa Baby (1953) Blue Christmas (1957) Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (1958) Jingle Bells (1960) Christmas, Baby Please Come Home (1963)

Christmas is annually celebrated on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The day celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and hence the name.

While Christmas is observed majorly by Christians around the world, over the years it is celebrated by people of different beliefs and traditions. Christmas has now become an integral part of the holiday season with Christmas Eve becoming a major celebration.

With these Christmas carols, we believe you will definitely be able to make the most of your Christmas celebration.