Christmas 2020 is around the corner and people are almost done with the preparation of this year-end celebration. The joyful festival, Christmas commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus, who showed us the path of hope, love, light, and life. This yearly festival encourages harmony and brings communities together for the good.

On Christmas, people decorate their houses and the Christmas trees, bake cakes, prepare scrumptious meals, and sing Christmas carols. This year, COVID-19 may disrupt and prevent us from enjoying the grand Christmas celebration. But, we need to come together as a community and create some happy memories of the festival. On the occasion, you must wish your loved ones, Merry Christmas. You can do that by sending some lovely quotes, messages, or GIFs to them. Here we help you with some of them.

Wishes, Messages, And Quotes For Christmas



I hope happiness surrounds you all around on this happy occasion. I hope you have a great time with your friends and family! Also Read - From Corona to Santa Claus, 10-Day-Long Cake Show Begins in Coimbatore Ahead of Christmas | See Pictures

I wish you a joy-filled Christmas season. May your holidays be spent in good cheer and unforgettable moments. Have a great time this Christmas!

May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our nation, renew your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas to your family.

You’re the reason why this Christmas feels so special to me. So grateful for having you in my life. Merry Christmas!

May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year-round. Merry Christmas!

May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter, and goodwill, and may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy.

May this Christmas be the brightest, most beautiful Christmas of your life. May you find the peace and joy you’ve been looking for!

This festive season is so much more than Christmas parties and gift-giving. May your Christmas be filled with the real miracles and meaning of this beautiful time.

I love you with all my heart, and I want you to know that no one in this world can make me happier than you. Merry Christmas, sweetheart!

May the Christmas season bring only happiness and joy to you and your adorable family. Merry Christmas!

May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year!

Thanks for brightening my life with your love and support. I want you to know that you are everything that I have ever dreamt of. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas, daughter. Sending my warm wishes to you in this lovely season. May God keep you happy and healthy.

Christmas is a time for families to unite. It is time to share all the laughter and cheers. Without you, this family will not be called a family. You complete our lives. Merry Christmas . . . !!!

May this Christmas be full of surprises, gifts, and greetings for you. Embrace the joy this wonderful occasion brings to your home. Merry Christmas 2020!

A little smile, a word of cheer, a bit of love from someone near a small gift from one held dear, best wishes for the coming year.

Having you as my friend makes me feel as if it is Christmas every day. Merry Christmas to my dear friend. May this season be filled with joy and laughter for you and your family.

May you feel all the love and joy throughout the day and all year-round. Sending you the warmest greetings of this festive season and best wishes for happiness in this New Year.

Be thankful for all the sweet memories this year has offered you so far. May the faith and serenity descend on you. Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The Gift of Christmas is a precious reminder that we are loved! I am so lucky to have someone I love so much at my side this festive season.

May the divine love of God descend into your home to make it a piece of heaven. This Christmas, I wish you find peace and prosperity in every sphere of your life.

May the gift of love and happiness be yours this season. Wishing you a Merry Christmas from the core of my heart!