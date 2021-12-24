Merry Christmas 2021: The world is in festive mood, as it is time to usher in the Christmas cheer and New Year festivities. The joyful festival, Christmas commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus, who showed us the path of hope, love, light, and life. This yearly festival encourages harmony and brings communities together for the good.

Meanwhile, bakeries dole out a variety of Christmas themed cakes, muffins and other assorted desserts. In the chilly winters of December, Christmas brings in the right amount of warmth from friends and family.Also Read - Christmas 2019 Wishes: Best WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, SMS and GIF Image Greetings To Wish Merry Xmas to Your Loved Ones

Here we bring you the best of greeting and wishes that you can extend to your friends and family: Also Read - Merry Christmas 2018: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sporting Fraternity Spreads Love And Joy On Social Media

From our bubble to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season! Stay safe and take care.

Also Read - German Pilot Draws Virtual Christmas Tree in the Sky; Also Drew Baubles For Decoration

The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

“May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude.”-Oprah Winfrey

Here’s wishing you and your loved ones on the occasion of Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, and prosperity. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Sending you all my wishes and blessings on the day of Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Celebrate this Christmas with great joy, happiness, and gratitude. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Christmas is about getting together and celebrating fun and love. May this beautiful give you beautiful memories.

May Jesus Christ bless you and your loved ones on this day. Merry Christmas!

May this Christmas fill your life with new hope, positivity, joy, and bliss. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your dear ones!

Wishing our readers, a merry Christmas!