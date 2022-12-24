Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status to Share With Your Loved Ones on Christmas Eve

On Christmas eve, We are sharing some joyous wishes that you can share with your friends and family and let them know how much they mean to you.

It’s the Most beautiful Time of the year! Christmas is one such festival celebrated globally with lots of fun, joy and enthusiasm. The birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is commemorated on 25th December. There are lots of beautiful Christmas tales for kids and children, believing that Santa Claus comes down and give them gifts during this time. On this day, People visit church and pray for happiness, prosperity and peace. Also, this time friends and family are in the big mood for get together’s, parties and celebrations. Lots and lots of cakes are baked, presents are distributed, cookies and chocolates are enjoyed, and Christmas carols are sung. As we start the celebration of Christmas eve, let’s take a look at the wishes curated by us to share with our friends and family.

My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.- by Bob Hope May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path! The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. – by Burton Hills It’s people like you that make Christmas so special and meaningful. Thank you and Merry Christmas! The charm of Santa Claus, the taste of tasty delicacies, the spirit of Christmas is all around the air! Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection. – by Winston Churchill Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day. -by Helen Steiner Rice At Christmas play and make good cheer, For Christmas comes but once a year. -by Thomas Tusser Christmas brings with it joy and laughter, love and happiness. I wish all of this for you in abundance. Merry Christmas! Cheerful Christmas greetings to you and your family!