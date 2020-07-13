Most of us will have got into the routine set by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, and will be going from one day to another doing the same thing automatically. You could try doing things differently on different days just to get escape the monotony or you could also read these motivational quotes below and find inspiration from well known personalities. Also Read - These Inspirational Sunday Quotes Will Keep You Thinking And Going Throughout The Week

As we begin a new week with Monday, we can do away with whatever has been bothering us these past few days and months, and start anew with clear, clean and positive thoughts like the ones below.

1. Each morning when I open my eyes I say to myself: I, not events, have the power to make me happy or unhappy today. I can choose which it shall be. Yesterday is dead, tomorrow hasn't arrived yet. I have just one day, today, and I'm going to be happy in it. (Groucho Marx)

2. Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier and healthier life. (Germany Kent)

3. When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love. (Marcus Aurelius)

4. When you start to do the things that you truly love, it wouldn’t matter whether it is Monday or Friday; you would be so excited to wake up each morning to work on your passions. (Edmond Mbiaka)

5. If you don’t design your own life plan, chances are you’ll fall into someone else’s plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much. (Jim Rohn)

6. I was thinking one day and I realized that if I just had somebody behind me all the way to motivate me I could make a big difference. Nobody came along like that so I just became that person for myself. (Unknown)