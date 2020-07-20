It is a special day today, not only because it is the start of the week but also because it is National Moon Day. The day celebrates one country’s achievement of becoming the first to land a man on the Moon, the heavenly celestial body most of us are in awe of. But the Moon is not there only to be conquered, it also stands for a number of things that we face in life. Also Read - Nelson Mandela Day 2020: Here Are Some Famous And Inspirational Quotes From Madiba

The quotes below are from well known personalities and their sayings will either encourage us to stay true to ourselves or caution us to be careful with the world around us. Also Read - Feeling Down And Out? Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes by The Dalai Lama to Lighten Your Load

1. It is a beautiful and delightful sight to behold the body of the Moon. (Galileo Galilei) Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

2. Everyone is a Moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody. (Mark Twain)

3. Moonlight drowns out all but the brightest stars. (J.R.R. Tolkien)

4. She didn’t quite know what the relationship was between lunatics and the Moon, but it must be a strong one, if they used a word like that to describe the insane. (Paulo Coelho)

5. Do not swear by the Moon, for she changes constantly. Then your love would also change. (William Shakespeare)

6. But even when the Moon looks like it’s waning…it’s actually never changing shape. Don’t ever forget that. (Ai Yazawa)

7. The Moon is friend for the lonesome to talk to. (Carl Sandburg)

8. We are all like the bright Moon, we still have our darker side. (Khalil Gibran)

9. Aim for the Moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars. (Unknown)

10. Father has a strengthening character like the sun and mother has a soothing temper like the moon. (Amit Kalantri)

11. The Moon is a loyal companion. It never leaves. It’s always there, watching, steadfast, knowing us in our light and dark moments, changing forever just as we do. Every day it’s a different version of itself. Sometimes weak and wan, sometimes strong and full of light. The moon understands what it means to be human. Uncertain. Alone. Cratered by imperfections. (Tahereh Mafi)

12. Each of us is like a Moon that shows only a few facets to earth, but never its full sphere. (Andre Aciman)