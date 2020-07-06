It’s the start of the week, and there is a lot of work to be done. Yes, there is a lot going on in the world right now and most of us have been staying at home for a good number of months now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But let’s keep the Monday blues aside and think positive so we can sail through the day without a hitch. Also Read - These Inspirational Sunday Quotes Will Keep You Thinking And Going Throughout The Week

It is not so easy with so much negativity around, but hopefully these quotes will inspire and motivate you to think good thoughts, do good deeds and plough through the day like you own it. Also Read - Feeling Down And Out? Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes by The Dalai Lama to Lighten Your Load

1. The man who has confidence in himself gains the confidence of others. (Hasidic Proverb) Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

2. Successful people maintain a positive focus in life no matter what is going on around them. They stay focused on their past successes rather than their past failures, and on the next action steps they need to take to get them closer to the fulfillment of their goals rather than all the other distractions that life presents to them. (Jack Canfield)

3. Excellence is an art won by training and habituation. We do not act rightly because we have virtue or excellence, but we rather have those because we have acted rightly. We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. (Aristotle)

4. Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence. (Sheryl Sandberg)

5. When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. (Marcus Aurelius)

6. Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great ones make you feel that you, too, can become great. (Mark Twain)