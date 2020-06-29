The start of the week always has us wishing the weekend did not end, so we could just sleep a little bit longer or just relax without doing anything. It is very common to have the Monday blues, cause we all know that we will have a gruelling week of work ahead that will leave us with no time for rest. So we all need a bit of motivation to get our week started on a positive note and for it to continue till the next weekend. Also Read - These Inspirational Sunday Quotes Will Keep You Thinking And Going Throughout The Week

The quotes below are from well known personalities of the world, and they not only motivate us to get up and get going but also how to think positive thoughts so that we go through the week without any problems. Also Read - Feeling Down And Out? Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes by The Dalai Lama to Lighten Your Load

1. Each morning when I open my eyes I say to myself: I, not events, have the power to make me happy or unhappy today. I can choose which it shall be. Yesterday is dead, tomorrow hasn’t arrived yet. I have just one day, today, and I’m going to be happy in it. (Groucho Marx) Also Read - Here Are 10 Inspirational Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi to Help You Live Life to The Fullest

2. When you start to do the things that you truly love, it wouldn’t matter whether it is Monday or Friday; you would be so excited to wake up each morning to work on your passions. (Edmond Mbiaka)

3. Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life. (Germany Kent)

4. If you don’t design your own life plan, chances are you’ll fall into someone else’s plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much. (Jim Rohn)

5. Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value. (Albert Einstein)

6. Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day. (Dalai Lama)

7. One of the best pieces of advice I ever got was from a horse master. He told me to go slow to go fast. I think that applies to everything in life. We live as though there aren’t enough hours in the day but if we do each thing calmly and carefully we will get it done quicker and with much less stress. (Viggo Mortensen)

8. Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again. (Richard Branson)

9. Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great. (Mark Twain)

10. The best way to succeed in this world is to act on the advice you give to others. (Unknown)