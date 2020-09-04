Born on August 26, 1910, Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta was the most celebrated nun. She devoted her life to caring for the poor and sick and was fondly known as Mother Teresa. She was an inspiration to many and was appreciated and acknowledged for her selfless commitment towards the vulnerable. She founded the Missionaries of Charity in the year 1950 and was admired for her work. In 1979, Mother Teresa was acknowledged for her work and was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work. Also Read - 'Miss my Friend a Lot,' Says PM Modi on 1st Death Anniversary of Arun Jaitley; Many Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Teresa, who worked for the destitute in Kolkata and became a global icon of Christian charity, was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2016. She breathed her last on September 5, 1997, after struggling with deteriorating health.

On Mother Teresa's death anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes about kindness, charity, and compassion:

1. Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.

2. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.

3. Be happy at the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.

4. If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.

5. Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.

6. Joy is prayer; joy is strength: joy is love; joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.

7. Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do… but how much love we put in that action.

8. Love is not patronizing, and charity isn’t about pity, it is about love. Charity and love are the same — with charity you give love, so don’t just give money but reach out your hand instead.

9. The person who gives with a smile is the best giver because God loves a cheerful giver.

10. Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.