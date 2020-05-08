The second Sunday of the month of May brings the joyous occasion of Mother’s Day. The day marks the celebration of motherhood and honors all the sacrifices that moms do for their kids. Mother’s Day is observed on May 10, 2020 and this day is dedicated to all mothers and mother figures who dedicate their lives behind their family, children, and society. Mothers are the most important person in our lives and this day appreciate a mom’s hard efforts. Also Read - R Madhavan's Mother's Day Gift Transports Fans Back to Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein Days

Have a look at the messages:

Mamma Dearest! Nothing is as precious as you in the whole universe. Sending you loads of hugs and kisses. Happy Mother’s Day!

You have given me such a strong foundation by which to live my life, and I am so thankful for that. I love you Mom! Happy Mothers Day

Mom, you are the most special person in my life. I will always remain grateful to God for making you a part of my life.

Thank you for making me feel so loved and cared for every single day. For today at least, I hope I can do the same for you. Happy Mother’s Day!

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for understanding and supporting, For being there in good times and bad, for simply being you… The best mom in the world. Happy Mother’s Day

Dear Mommy, Thank you for tucking me in picking me up, and showing me how. Thank you for teaching me to do things on my own, and believing in me when I try. Thank you for hugging me and loving me and doing special things to make me happy.

We love you for all you do and all you are, You’ll always have your own special place in my heart I hope you know how much I admire the woman you are. Happy Mother’s Day!

I realized that our bond is the strongest. No matter how much we argued or fought, at the end of the day you were always there. Happy Mother’s Day. Love you the most.

You’re loved. You’re appreciated. You’re remembered. Wishing you a world of happiness because nobody deserves it more than you do! Happy Mother’s Day

You epitomize grit and grace. You have taught me to encourage others…I am loved as a person who spreads loves. Huge thanks to you. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day.