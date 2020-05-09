Mother’s Day 2020 is the annual celebration of the mother of the family and her relentless contribution to the well-being of her children. The day encourages the children to come out and show their love and support towards the mother. Though one day is not enough to thank her for every perfect meal she cooked for you and for every need of her children and family, the day honours her in the most beautiful way. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Best Messages, SMS, Quotes to Celebrate Motherhood, Salute All Her Sacrifices

The Mother’s Day date varies every year and falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, the day will be celebrated on May 10.

Significance:

The first Mother’s Day celebration began in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted to be celebrated because her mother wished so before her death. Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial in the year 1908, three years after her death at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. Though, she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees highlighting the significance of the day. She believed that a mother is, “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”

History:

Anna Jarvis’s request to make it a holiday was denied initially in 1911 but US started observing the day to show gratitude to their mothers. In 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

As per another story, it is believed that it is celebrated in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Arab countries, the day is celebrated on March 21, which is also known as Spring Equinox.

Wish You All Happy Mother’s Day!