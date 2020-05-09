Mother’s Day 2020 Playlist: The world is celebrating Mother’s Day on May 10, Sunday. While we are dealing with a pandemic that has led to a never-seen-before crisis all over the world, a dedicated day to make your mom feel special won’t require a lot of effort. Here to make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of some of the most energetic and lovely music compositions from Hindi cinema. So whether your mom is someone who would love to have a quiet time with her favourite cup of tea while listening to some peaceful music or if she’s someone who would love to do some rock n roll with you, we have got something for all. Check this out: Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Best Messages, SMS, Quotes to Celebrate Motherhood, Salute All Her Sacrifices

Now, no one can beat the energy and liveliness of a Sufi number, especially sung by Noora sisters. This song is both visually and musically beautiful. It teaches us to live, laugh and love. Pataka Guddiyon is one of the best picks for your Mother’s Day special playlist.

2. Iktara: Wake Up Sid

As we said, if your mom is someone who would love to sit in the balcony reading a book or just looking at the clear beautiful sky, this song will add to the mood. The beauty of Iktara is that it has got a rooted feeling to it, especially if you listen to the version sung by Kavita Seth. It’s raw, soft and at the same time so expressive.

3. Navrai Majhi: English Vinglish

It’s actually a traditional Marathi song but when you listen to this version from English Vinglish, you can’t stop yourself from grooving. It’s about festivities and togetherness and something that your mom will instantly enjoy listening to.

4. Tum Hi Ho Bandhu: Cocktail

This is one of the best compositions from an Imtiaz Ali film. It’s full of good vibes and peppy beats that don’t just ask you to sing along but also try to match the interesting dance steps that Diana Penty can be seen performing in the video. The song is actually about not thinking much and take life as it is… and guess it’s time to do that!

5. Jeene Ke Ishaare: Phir Milenge

Phir Milenge is considered an ahead-of-its-time film and if you have ever listened to this song in the past, you would be having a little place reserved for it in your heart already. It talks about the beautiful memories from the past and a realisation that our life wouldn’t have been so beautiful in the absence of these memories. So, plug on!

6. In Dino Dil Mera: Life in a Metro

The entire album of Anurag Basu’s Life: In a Metro is one of the bests ever but this song has all hearts. Sung by Soham Chakrabarty, it’s a beautiful rendition and asks you to just start dreaming once again and get yourself lost in what life has to offer to you without giving it any thought.

7. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Life in a Metro

Another soulful rendition from the Anurag Basu directorial, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is actually a romantic number but when once you start listening to it, there’s no chance you can turn it off. It’s a beautiful rendition by Suhail Kaul that stays with you longer than you think.

8. Shaam: Aisha

This one has got some quiet, serene, nice vibes along. Again, this is a song that will just let to be at peace for some time, away from the regular hustle-bustle of your life. Shaam from Aisha is an entire mood in itself.

9. O Humdum Suniyo Re: Sathiya

Can any playlist of Hindi songs be completed without the mention of an AR Rahman composition in it? This song from the movie Sathiya will get you grooving. There’s a beat to this song which sets the pace and you just go with the flow.

10. Tu Hi Hai: Dear Zindagi

The lyrics of this song are quite unlikely. It’s like a conversation set in peppy music beats with a flirtatious tone. Chances are that you will listen to this song on repeat if you have plugged in once. So get grooving now!