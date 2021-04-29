New Delhi: A mother’s love is unconditional and pure for her children. Mother’s Day is a celebration of a mother’s love, her relentless contribution, sacrifice towards her child and family. The word mother evokes a stir of emotions in everyone’s hearts. A mother’s love is one of a kind and is unlike any other. Also Read - Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Top Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Images, Status, And Greetings For Loved Ones

Famous author Agatha Christie perfectly sums up mother’s love. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” Also Read - Ramazan 2021 Moon Sighting India Highlights: Crescent Moon Not Sighted, India To Begin Fasting From Wednesday

When is Mother’s Day 2021?

The Mother’s Day date varies every year and falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, the day will be celebrated on May 9. Also Read - Ramadan 2021 Moon Sighting Saudi Arabia Highlights: Crescent Moon Sighted, Saudi Arabia To Begin Fasting From Tuesday

Significance of Mother’s Day

The first Mother’s Day celebration began in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted to be celebrated because her mother wished so before her death. Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial in the year 1908, three years after her death at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. Though she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees highlighting the significance of the day. She believed that a mother is, “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”

History of Mother’s Day

Anna Jarvis’s request to make it a holiday was denied initially in 1911 but the US started observing the day to show gratitude to their mothers. In 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

As per another story, it is believed that it is celebrated in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Arab countries, the day is celebrated on March 21, which is also known as Spring Equinox.