Mother's Day 2022 Celebrations: Mother's Day 2022 is an annual celebration of the mother and her unwavering commitment to her children's well-being. This day celebrates our mother's unconditional love and each sacrifice they make for their children. People honour their mothers, mother-like figures in their life, and even grandmothers on this day. A mother is present in every step of our life, from feeding us our first meal to hearing our first words to handling our tantrums and providing us with a shoulder to cry on as we grow older. Though one day is insufficient to express gratitude for every delicious meal she prepares and for all the times they've pushed us to be a better person, the day honours her in the most wonderful way.

Mother’s Day Date

Mother’s Day is celebrated on various dates throughout the world. It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in many countries, including India, and this year, it will be celebrated on May 8, 2022. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Urvashi Dholakia on Bringing up Two Boys Who Would Use Her Komolika Image to Boss Around

Mother’s Day History

Mother’s Day is believed to have originated in America in 1907 when Anna Jarvis hosted a worship service in honour of mothers at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia. When her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis died in 1905, she voiced her desire for Mother’s Day to be recognised as a national holiday. The inaugural Mother’s Day was celebrated two years later. It was made a national holiday by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1914. While Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday in May in India, it is celebrated on different days in different countries. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Himani Shivpuri on Being a Single Mother From Her DDLJ Days | Exclusive

Mother’s Day Significance And Importance

The first Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States when a woman called Anna Jarvis wanted to honor her mother before she died. In 1908, three years after her death, Jarvis took the initiative and arranged a memorial at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. Despite the fact that she was unable to attend, she sent a telegram to the attendees emphasising the significance of the day. “The person who has done more for you than anybody else in the world,” she believed.

Mother’s Day honors our moms’ contributions to our lives, which are frequently forgotten. Their contributions are frequently overlooked. Furthermore, our mothers rarely have time to care for themselves because patriarchal society has taught them that they should not take time off. Their first concern is for their children and families. Things, however, should not be this way. So, on Mother’s Day, let us remember to always thank our mothers for everything they do for us and to fight for their rights. On this day, we also recognise every mother’s incalculable and selfless commitment to her children’s achievement.

It should also be noted that motherly affection can come from anyone we love and who genuinely cares for us. So, this isn’t just a day to honor those who have biological mothers.

Here’s wishing all the beautiful mothers aross the world A very Happy Mother’s Day!