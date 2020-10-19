Artists around the world are known to create offbeat portraits. Every year, we hear some news about artists creating unique idols. This Durga Puja, one of such artists named Chetan Raut has garnered all the attention and is making headlines for all the right reasons. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Calcutta HC Declares Bengal Pandals No-Entry Zones For Visitors

This Mumbai-based artist has created a 6-feet long portrait of Goddess Durga using 31,000 push pins. Yes, you read it right. As per Chetan Raut, it took him 36 hours to create this mosaic art. He has used pins of six colours and taken the help of six other people to complete this portrait. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020 Kolkata News: 50 Big Pandals That Have Gone Online to Avoid Huge Lines

Not only Chetan Raut but a Kolkata-based artist’s creativity is also taking us by surprise and is getting viral on social media. The artist made a unique Durga idol that resembles a migrant woman with her four children – Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh. You can easily find the pictures of this ‘migrant Durga’ on social networking sites.

There are various other such examples. Recently we saw Pandals in West Bengal resembling novel coronavirus with a round structure and spikes on it.

These creations keep up the festive spirit in people. This year, Navratri begun on October 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Durga Puja 2020 is set to start on October 22.